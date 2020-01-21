CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash following a police pursuit in Chamblee Monday evening.

According to GSP, a Chamblee officer - who was in a marked police vehicle- was chasing a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox.

Authorities said 48-year-old Carmen Caldwell of West Bloomfield, Missouri, was behind the wheel, fleeing from officers on Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

As they were headed north, the SUV got into the shoulder and the officer performed a PIT maneuver. After the impact, the SUV rotated counter-clockwise, traveling west across all lanes of travel. GSP said the driver hit a guardrail.

The police vehicle also crossed the lanes, striking the guardrail as well. The driver then hit the left side of the officer's vehicle, according to authorities.

GSP said a passenger was inside of Equinox, who also complained of minor injuries.

The reason behind the pursuit is unknown at this time.

