Student dies in elevator after it 'collapses,' authorities say

Atlanta Fire says crews responded "within minutes," but the man later died after an hour-long extrication.

ATLANTA — A student is dead after an elevator "collapsed," pinning him in between floors, authorities said.

Just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, crews responded to 444 Highland Avenue NE, according to a statement from the Atlanta Fire Department. That's the address of a mixed-use building, which is also used for some student housing.

It's the same building Clark Atlanta Students were using as temporary housing while constriction crews finished working on campus dorm rooms.

Crews reportedly responded "within minutes" to the call regarding a man in his early 20s pinned between an elevator.

The fire department says they arrived and discovered the elevator had collapsed, and left him stuck between the second and third floors.

Authorities said the victim had a "faint pulse," but he was not alert during the hour-long extrication.

Once they got him out, he was taken to the Atlanta Medical Center, which is located near the building, where officials say he went into cardiac arrest and later died.

Champion Prep Academy confirms the victim was enrolled as a student-athlete there. The school says his parents are currently en route to Atlanta from Missouri.

According to it's website, the academy is a post-graduate school for students who have not entered college and are seeking to gain experience as students and athletes.

The elevator has been shut down until a state inspector determines the reason for the collapse, the fire department said.

An official with the state insurance commissioner's office told 11Alive's Joe Henke that inspectors have already come out to investigate the cause of the elevator collapse, but they're still working to determine what happened.

They said there is only one elevator in the building and it hasn't been inspected since Aug. 2020.

According to the the state insurance commissioner's office, they do not have details on who owns or operates the building right now, but building management is responsible for reaching out to the state for a yearly elevator inspection. The state says they have no record of anyone reaching out to them to renew the elevator inspection at that building since the expiration last August.

Several services were put on hold due to the COVID pandemic, but elevator inspections continued, the insurance commissioner's office said.

The state is currently working to go through records related to the elevator.