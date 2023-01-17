Funeral announced for UGA staffer killed in car crash

"Every department of Georgia Football lost a member of their team and she will forever be missed," her obituary reads.

TOCCOA, Ga. — Funeral details have been announced for Chandler LeCroy, the UGA staffer killed last weekend in a car crash that also took the life of one of the football team's players.

According to LeCroy's family, a funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Toccoa.

A family visitation will be held prior from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

LeCroy herself was just 24 years old, growing up most of her life in Toccoa, Georgia.

An online obituary describes her early years competing on her high school cheerleading team, winning the school's first ever Region Championship and placing at the State Competition, as well as attending several mission trips with her church - the one where the service will be held.

In 2020, LeCroy graduated from UGA with a Master's Degree and joined the school's athletic department as a recruiting analyst.

"Chandler loved Georgia Football more than anyone we knew," her obituary reads, noting her willingness to give so much of her time to recruiting for the team. That passion and love would extend to making cards for families, decorating at events, and planning recruiting events.

"She had a way of making each and every prospect and their families feel like her own family," the statement added.

That dedication wouldn't go unnoticed by the team.

"She made it her responsibility to help every single entity in the building, whether that be defensive and offensive support staff, nutrition, equipment, operations and any department that needed a helping hand," her obituary states. "Every department of Georgia Football lost a member of their team and she will forever be missed."

The single-vehicle crash in Athens happened hours after the Dawgs and their fans celebrated UGA's second National Championship in as many years.

Bulldogs football player Devin Willcock was also killed during the crash. His mother described him as a gentle giant who loved football and was so happy when he received an offer to play for the University of Georgia.

Offensive linesmen Warren McClendon, 21, and staff member Tori Bowles, 26, were also hurt in the crash. McClendon was released from the hospital Sunday evening; Bowles was still listed as critical, according to 11Alive's UGA insider with UGASports.com.