Family, friends gather at funeral for UGA staff member killed in car crash

Chandler LeCroy’s funeral was held in her hometown in northeast Georgia, in Toccoa. Tears filled the funeral at the church -- inside and outside.

TOCCOA, Ga. — Family and friends gathered Wednesday to remember the life of a University of Georgia staff member killed in a crash earlier this week.

Those who knew and loved Chandler LeCroy best are still hoping for answers about what caused her to crash. The collision killed her and one of her three passengers, UGA football offensive lineman Devin Willock.

LeCroy's pastor, David Ritcey of First Baptist Church of Toccoa, called Chandler a bright light in the lives of all who knew her.

"She knew she was blessed and did her best to be a blessing to everyone that she came in contact with and she was that blessing, it’s obvious, today, with this turnout," Ritcey said.

UGA football Coach Kirby Smart and the team rode together in buses to mourn with hundreds of others who knew her, from her work at UGA, and at the church where she grew up.

Friends spoke of LeCroy as a go-getter, who saw a problem and jumped in to fix it. Her youth pastor, Brett Sanders, had those same sentiments.

“You give me 10 Chandler LeCroys and we’ll go conquer the world," Sanders said.

Co-workers at UGA, Logen Reed and Angela Fitzpatrick, said Chandler simply made life better.

“We hope that she can look around the church today and just see how many lives that she touched and the impact that she made on this Earth," Kirkpatrick said.