University System of Georgia to review names of buildings, colleges on its campuses

ATLANTA — As citizens across the country demand change during tense racial times, many are asking that historic statues be removed and building names to be changed that may be tied to confederacy, slavery or racism.

An ongoing debate that we should not erase history verses those who say we must not recognize people who played in such roles.

One name in particular, Henry Grady, is well known in the Atlanta area. Grady was a journalist and editor who campaigned against equality for freed slaves. The journalism school at the University of Georgia is named after him.

An advisory group will review and study the names of buildings and colleges on all University System of Georgia campuses and report to the Board on any recommended changes.

“It is important to the Board of Regents that USG represents the very best of our state and 333,000 students who are working to attain their degrees from our colleges and universities across the state,” Board of Regents Chairman Sachin Shailendra said. “I appreciate the time and commitment of all those who have agreed to do this review, and know they will work quickly and thoroughly.”

The USG is composed of 26 higher education institutions including four research universities, four comprehensive universities, nine state universities and nine state colleges.

“USG’s mission is knowledge, and this action today is a step toward addressing how communities understand the history and context involving our campuses,” Chancellor Steve Wrigley of the USG said. “While the review may be one part of a much broader discussion, I believe it is essential to advance how we serve students and all Georgians. I am grateful to the group’s members and look forward to receiving their recommendations.”