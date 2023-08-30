Decatur elementary school bus route derailed after parents attack bus driver, principal says

Principal Lawanzer Smith sent a letter to families explaining the afternoon incident.

DECATUR, Ga. — A Chapel Hill Elementary School bus route was derailed Tuesday after two parents stormed the vehicle and assaulted the bus driver, according to the principal.

The incident unfolded in front of students who were on board the bus.

Smith said that two parents boarded bus 1926 and attacked the bus driver. The driver was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment; no students were harmed. District administrators are supporting the bus driver at this time, Smith said.

Another driver was sent to finish the route and drop off the remaining students. School staff and the transportation manager ensured that all students arrived home safely.

"Acts of violence or aggression are not reflective of our school's values," Smith wrote in the letter, "and the DeKalb County School District has a zero-tolerance policy for these types of actions."

School district police were called to investigate the matter and will take "appropriate actions based on the evidence."

The school will have extra counselors on campus and other support staff to help students who may have been affected by the incident.

"Should your child express concerns or emotions about this incident, please do not hesitate to contact our school counseling team," Smith said.