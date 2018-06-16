ATLANTA — Nearly two years after a Brookhaven couple was charged in the brutal beating of an 8-month-old girl, officials are dropping the charges against one of them.

Back in August 2016, police charged Savonne Whitehead and Edward Wilson, then 24 and 33 at the time, with aggravated battery and cruelty to children, after being questioned for their alleged involvement with the crime.

But June 15, 2018, the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office confirmed with 11Alive Wilson, Whitehead's then-boyfriend, was no longer facing charges connected to the incident.

In a statement to 11Alive, a spokeswoman for the D.A.'s Office said, "Subsequent to a detailed investigation, we have determined there is insufficient evidence to proceed with charges against Edward Wilson in connection with this case. As such, the charges against Mr. Wilson have been nolle prossed (dropped)."

The case against Whitehead, the child's mother, remains open and pending.

Shavone Whitehead.

On Aug. 1, 2018, Brookhaven Police responded to a home off of Corporate Boulevard after getting reports of an infant unconscious and not breathing.

According to police, while officers were present, they noticed bruises on the child that were consistent with signs of child abuse. A warrant from police showed the baby girl had injuries on her legs and buttocks that were likely caused by being spanked with a belt. The child also multiple fractures to the ribs, hemorrhage to the victim's head, and a possible skull fracture.

The baby was taken to the hospital where she was placed on a ventilator. Days later, though, the infant died.

Eight-month-old baby girl Kamonie died from her injuries after allegedly being beaten by the infant's mother and her mother's boyfriend.

Shortly after the 8-month-old's death, 11Alive spoke to her father, Demarrio McCoy, who said he felt as if he was "in a nightmare."

"It's been hell really, it’s been hell," McCoy said. "I don’t know how else to explain it, it’s been hell."

McCoy described his child as a happy baby with a smile that could light up the world.

"If anybody knows Kamonie...she'll make you smile just to think about her smile," he said.

