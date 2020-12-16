Charges dropped against Marietta man whose IHOP arrest went viral

Renardo Lewis was accused of making terroristic threats at the restaurant in March of last year. The video of his arrest went viral.

MARIETTA, Ga. — All charges have been dropped against a Cobb County man arrested during a confrontation with police at a Marietta IHOP.

Renardo Lewis was accused of making terroristic threats at the restaurant in March of last year. The video of his arrest went viral.

Lewis' attorneys said he was tased, punched and kicked by several Marietta police officers during the attempted arrest. At the time, police said Lewis had tried to choke an officer and grab an officer's gun and taser, but Lewis and his attorneys denied that.

Lewis said for nearly 21 months his family suffered emotionally and financially while waiting for officials to clear his name. He said he's relieved, knowing this situation could've ended differently.



"I'm glad that I'm here, because a lot of times it doesn't end up this way," Lewis said. "You know, a lot of times, it could've ended up in death or in jail, and I'm here right now - God willing - to tell my testimony. We did a lot of praying."