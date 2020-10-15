Charges pending after Gainesville woman killed, 2 others hurt in Hall County wreck

Charges are pending in the two-vehicle crash on Sardis Road at Dawsonville Highway, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 32-year-old Gainesville woman was killed and two other people were hurt on late Wednesday morning, Georgia State Patrol troopers reported.

According to a release from Joshua Hedden with the GSP, a 1999 Dodge Neon driven by 35-year-old Charles Wampler of Gainesville was heading west on Dawsonville Highway at about 9:42 a.m., and didn't stop at a red light at Sardis Road.

Hedden said the Dodge hit a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado K1500 truck being driven by 16-year-old Garry Stone of Cumming, who was trying to turn from Dawsonville Highway eastbound onto Sardis Road.

According to Hedden, the front of the Dodge hit the front passenger side of the Silverado, spinning both vehicles around in the intersection.

Hedden said Wampler, the driver of the Neon, received serious injuries, while his passenger, 32-year-old Krystle Wampler of Gainesville, was killed in the wreck.

Hedden said that Stone, the teenager driving the Silverado, had a complaint of an injury.