The fire happened at 882 Charles Allen Drive in Atlanta just after 10 a.m.

ATLANTA — A large fire at a triplex in Midtown Atlanta may have been the result of squirrels chewing through power lines - causing a surge.

Sgt. Cortez Stafford, Atlanta Fire Rescue's Public Information Officer, said the fire broke out at 882 Charles Allen Drive in Atlanta just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday and ignited some furniture in the home.

He said five people in the triplex we able to escape without injuries.