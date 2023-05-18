Driver sentenced in high-speed chase, PIT maneuver crash where 12-year-old was killed

Charlie Moore was sentenced to 15 years. He led law enforcement on a 2021 high-speed chase, which led to a PIT maneuver, crash and the death of Le'Den Boykins.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The driver who led authorities on a high-speed chase, which resulted in the death of 12-year-old Le'Den Boykins after a crash and PIT maneuver, has been sentenced to 15 years.

11Alive obtained court records from the Superior Court of Paulding County, which show the man behind the wheel – Charlie Moore – had pleaded guilty to several charges. The charges include one count of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, aggravated assault on a peace officer, obstruction of an officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving under the influence, endangering a child while driving under the influence and reckless driving. A judge sentenced Moore on Monday to 15 years behind bars, records show.

During the early morning hours of Sept. 10, 2021, Moore – a neighbor of the Boykins family who had been watching Le'Den – led deputies and troopers on a 3.5-mile chase while the 12-year-old was in the backseat. Moore's 14-year-old son, who was Le'Den's best friend, was in the passenger seat as they were being chased through Paulding County.

Georgia State Patrol previously said troopers pulled Moore over for speeding. When Moore would not show his driver's license, GSP said he took off and that's when the chase began along Highway 92 – until troopers used a PIT maneuver to stop him. At the time of the deadly crash, investigators said Le'Den had not been wearing his seatbelt.

Dashcam video released by the Boykins family shows the start of the traffic stop. Le'Den's parents Anthony and Toni Boykins previously said the video proves the troopers would have known there were children in the car – yet the situation escalated to a PIT maneuver and crash.

In January, the family called for a special prosecutor in the case. The family previously said while Moore "does bear some responsibility" for the incident, they also wanted the law enforcement officers involved PIT maneuver to be held accountable.

"They killed my son," said Le'Den's father, Anthony Boykins during a press conference last year. "My son was a great kid, loving kid. The community knew that about him - he was everywhere, he left his mark on Paulding County. I just miss him."

GSP previously said its investigation remains ongoing.