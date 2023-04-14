Driver crashes after leading Coweta deputies on chase, GSP says

GSP said its troopers in LaGrange responded to a crash involving two cars shortly before 4 p.m. on Georgia State Route 54 near I-85 in Troup County.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A driver led Coweta County Sheriff's deputies on a chase Friday afternoon, according to Georgia State Patrol; the fleeing driver crashed into another vehicle.

GSP said its troopers in LaGrange responded to the wreck involving two cars shortly before 4 p.m. on Georgia State Route 54 near I-85 in Troup County.

Authorities said the driver of a Toyota Corolla took off from deputies and exited the interstate at high-speed. The Corolla hit a GMC pickup truck in the intersection, GSP said.

Hogansville Police added East Main Street from the bridge to Bass Cross Road was shut down due to the crash but has since reopened.

GSP said its Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating what happened.

No other details were provided about the driver who prompted the chase.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.