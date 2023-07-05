Chase ends in car crash outside Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Building

GSP said the incident started when troopers found the stolen Nissan Murano at the intersection of Joseph E. Lowery Blvd and Atlanta Student Movement Blvd.

ATLANTA — A chase ensued after Georgia State Patrol troopers located a stolen car on Joseph E. Lowery Blvd Wednesday afternoon.

The driver of the Nissan took off and a chase continued until it ended on Spring Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., where the driver collided with another car, according to GSP. The location is near the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Building.

After the crash, GSP said the driver and the passengers inside the car ran away. After a chase, the driver was taken into custody. GSP added the other passengers were detained by Atlanta Police and the car was also turned over to the police department.

11Alive had a crew at the scene and captured the end of the chase below. APD has not yet said what charges the driver or the passengers may face.

