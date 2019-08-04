DEKALB, Ga. — A police chase in south DeKalb County that took a deadly turn is connected to a fatal shooting that happened early Monday morning in Dunwoody, according to authorities.

The Georgia State Patrol confirmed that DeKalb County Police were involved in the chase. GSP said they were contacted around 11:15 a.m. by DeKalb Police about the pursuit and the fatal crash.

Law enforcement officers say they were after a man suspected in a Dunwoody murder.

Dunwoody Police said they were called to Arrive Apartments around 5:20 a.m. Monday after receiving several 911 calls about screaming and shots fired. When offices arrived, they found the 45-year-old victim with gunshot wounds to his chest in the parking deck. Dunwoody officers and DeKalb paramedics attempted to resuscitate the victim, but he died from the injuries.

Dunwoody officers said they, along with DeKalb County Police, went to Ellenwood to locate the shooting suspect. But Dunwoody Police said the suspect fled from officers in a vehicle and law enforcement officers pursued the suspect into Clayton County.

The chase ended after the suspect crashed near Bouldercrest on Monday, according to Clayton County Police. The 42-year-old man died.

Bat. Chief Laura Richardson with Clayton County Fire said the driver authorities were chasing hit a dump truck. Clayton County firefighters had to cut the driver out of the car, officials said. The driver of the dump truck is fine, she added.

GSP said said this was a head-on collision; the suspect drove into on-coming traffic.

Dunwoody Police said the identities of the shooting victim, who lived at the apartment complex, and suspect are being withheld at this time pending family notifications.

