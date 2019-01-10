ATLANTA — With its rippling shoals and its soaring cliffs, the spot beyond Akers Mill Road is a hidden respite amid northwest Atlanta’s suburban sprawl.

Yet, even on a Monday afternoon, there’s water traffic and a daredevil or two at Sandy Point, in the Palisades unit of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.

We watched Emeric Le Bars jump three times from a 30-foot high rock across the river from Sandy Point. It's been a rite of passage here for generations.

"It’s pretty exciting actually. It doesn’t look that high from (across the river). But when you’re at the top, you're like, 'OK'," explained Le Bars, a recent transplant from France by way of Los Angeles.

But the real treacherous part is the swim he and his friend Bernadette Sayre took in the Chattahoochee - across a channel that’s deep, fast moving and very, very chilly.

"The river temperatures, even during the summer, are often in the fifties or low sixties. In addition, the current is much stronger than it appears," said Mike Garel, acting chief ranger of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.

Sayre admits she swam across it without a life jacket in August.

"And I’m not going to lie. I felt like I was going to drown," she said.

That was a month ago. Since then, a 23-year-old man drowned here two weekends ago. Another man drowned here in late spring. The National Park Service told 11Alive 10 have drowned here since 2012 - all men between ages 18 and 23.

The National Park Service has recently tripled fines at another dangerous spot on the Chattahoochee River, at Settles Bridge, between Gwinnett and Forsyth Counties. It also took steps to make it more difficult for jumpers to climb onto the bridge, from which they would plunge into the river's chilly water.

The Park Service recently posted a sign at Sandy Point warning people of the dangers and installed a kiosk with free loaner life jackets. It also added an emergency 911 call box.

"The water just – it makes your entire body freeze. So, the entire upper part of my shoulders, my arms, everything just got exhausted very quickly," Sayre said of her jacketless swim last month. "So this time I’m like, I’m wearing a life jacket."

The Park Service is hoping that by making life jackets available and educating visitors, that that would preclude the need to change any laws limiting access here.

