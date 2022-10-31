'It's heartbreaking' | Chattooga community mourns teens, driver killed in crash

Family and friends are gathering to remember the three high school athletes in a vigil at 7 p.m.

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A northwest Georgia community is reeling after three high school athletes were killed in a crash, along with a man driving them.

“I couldn’t imagine getting a phone call saying this happened to your kids,” Chattooga County resident Raven Ammons said.

Ammons is among those mourning the four lives lost in the single-car crash on GA. Hwy 114 near Cook Road, early Sunday morning.

“It was very sad and horrible and I couldn’t imagine, if it was me – if it was me losing my kids, it’s just really sad and heartbreaking,” Ammons added.

According to Georgia State Patrol, 54-year-old Otis Kennard Jr. lost control of the car, which went off the road and hit a ditch, causing it to flip several times.

He was killed in the crash, along with 14-year-old Tydraevius Dozier, 15-year-old Xavier Gray, and 16-year-old Zantivian Brown. A girl who was in the car was last listed in critical condition at the hospital.

"I think it’s heartbreaking not just to the family but the community because they were some excellent, Xavier Gray was an excellent basketball player they were young kids at heart," Chattooga County resident Hayley Studdard said.

The three teens were student-athletes at Chattooga High School and played both basketball and football. The football team shared online fundraisers Monday for the three teens’ families.

"Heartbroken is the only word that comes to mind as we have lost 3 of our own. And now, the community is vowing to support the victims’ families and they have advice for them," a post from the high school's football page said.

“Lean on your friends, lean on your family, lean on your community we're all in this together, we're here for them. If they need anything, you just reach out,” Studdard added.