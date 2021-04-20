Georgia lawmakers, groups react to Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict in murder of George Floyd

Here is a look at some of the statements.

ATLANTA — The nation watched closely as a guilty verdict was read for all three charges in the Derek Chauvin trial for the murder of George Floyd.

The jurors seated for the Chauvin trial deliberated for less than 12 hours before reaching their verdict on Tuesday. They delivered a verdict of guilty on the charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Shortly after, groups from around Georgia, metro Atlanta notable figures, and Georgia lawmakers released statements.

These are some of the statements.

The ACLU of Georgia:

“Across the state of Georgia people stood up and demanded justice for George Floyd. This verdict is an affirmation that democracy can be made to work. The impact of Mr. Floyd will be felt across our state in the new elected officials who were inspired to run on platforms of police and criminal justice system reform and the voters who marched from the streets to the voting booth and supported policy reform,” said Andrea Young, executive director of the ACLU of Georgia."

Congresswoman Lucy McBath:

"No verdict will bring George Floyd back to his family," Rep. McBath tweeted. "May they find peace, and may we never stop fighting to prevent future injustices like the one which took his life.

May they find peace, and may we never stop fighting to prevent future injustices like the one which took his life. https://t.co/8dh9J60voP — Lucy McBath (@lucymcbath) April 20, 2021

Fulton County Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman:

Abdur-Rahman said "America is on the right side of history" with the verdict. Below is part of her station.

"While today’s verdict is a reason to have some joy, we must be vigilant in understanding that today is just the start of America beginning to regain its soul. How future cases pan out will determine whether redemption is fully realized," she said. "There must be no more George Floyd cases."

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms: