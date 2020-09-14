Chemical reaction causes plume of smoke over Conyers interstate, company officials say

A company spokesperson said they are not aware of any injuries.

CONYERS, Ga. — A chemical reaction erupted and created a cloud of smoke in Conyers early Monday morning due to water exposure, according to a company spokesperson.

It happened at the BioLab facilities at 1700 Old Covington Highway, a warehouse that manufactures pool chemicals.

"We are investigating a chemical reaction that occurred at our BioLab facility in Conyers, GA due to water exposure, leading to smoke over Interstate 20," the company stated in an email.

A company spokesperson said they are not aware of any injuries. They also said there is no fire at the facility.

"Our management team is on the scene, working with first responders and local authorities to assess and contain the situation," the company emailed. "We have notified the U.S. Chemical and Safety Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) and will provide additional updates as appropriate.”