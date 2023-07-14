Fire officials respond to second chemical spill at Georgia Tech this week

Fire officials are responding to the address of the Georgia Tech biomedical engineering building.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Department is responding to a chemical spill on Georgia Tech's campus Friday afternoon.

Fire officials said there was a small paraformaldehyde spill at 313 Ferst Drive NW, the location of the U.A. Whitaker Biomedical Engineering building at Georgia Tech. People in the nearby area were evacuated outside of the building, officials said.

Paraformaldehyde is used in fungicides, bactericides, and in the manufacturing of adhesives, according to the National Library of Medicine. It says the substance is a hazard to the surrounding environment and should be immediately contained.

It's the second chemical spill at Georgia Tech this week. On Monday, officials responded to a nitric acid spill on Georgia Tech's campus at the Krone Engineered Biosystems Building.