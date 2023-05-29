Woodstock Boy Scout troop honors fallen heroes on Memorial Day

The display of 74 American flags recognizes individuals from Cherokee County who made the ultimate sacrifice.

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A Cherokee County Boy Scout troop is honoring our fallen heroes on Memorial Day through a special display up through Tuesday.

Little River United Methodist Church is the home to the boy scout troop. The young men in that troop are helping those at the church to remember fallen family members who never made it home from service.

Those who lost their lives are remembered visually through a sea of 74 American flags along Highway 92 in Woodstock.

“A lot of my ancestors fought in a lot of the big wars like the Civil War and both World Wars," Charlie Shuman said.

Shuman is part of Boy Scout Troop 625, and he reflects on the true meaning of Memorial Day through the project.

“They’re putting their life at risk just to keep our country safe," Shuman said. "This means to me that we can recognize all members of service.”

Robert Walker, 11, hopes the display can bring the community together in honoring service members.

“These flags are for Memorial Day, and some of them are to represent those who have died and want to be remembered," Walker said.

Scott Martin, Scout Master for Troop 625, said the display recognizes individuals from Cherokee County who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Our troop reached out to family members and members of the church that supports us, and anyone who they wanted to recognize, we offered to recognize them individually," Martin said.

The troop would like to put out more flags and honor additional fallen heroes next year.

“I hope that it helps them to understand a little bit more about the holiday and maybe help remember those who have fallen in action," Walker said.

“It just makes me feel good inside that I’m able to honor people like this," Shuman said.

The Boy Scout troop also held a flag retirement ceremony for 10 worn flags and gave several stripes from them to veterans.

