CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators have named two people they want to speak with in connection with a school bus crash in Cherokee County on Tuesday.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Jordan Robert Henry Payne of Dawsonville and 17-year-old Timothy James Lee Kimbarl of Dahlonega are both considered "persons of interest" in the incident which happened on Highway 369 the previous morning.

Investigators initially said that after the bus was hit head-on by a Honda Accord and that the driver escaped the wreckage on foot. It's unclear if they believe either of the two newly named people are thought to be that drive.

Investigators have also released that they are searching for a burgundy 2004 Chevrolet Venture van that was stolen near the accident scene - and on the same day. Police said it's not clear if the driver in the accident was also responsible for the theft. However, they said in a statement that "it is possible."

As for the passengers of the bus, authorities said only the driver and a student were aboard and no injuries were reported between them - though authorities suspect that the driver of the other vehicle involved is likely injured.

The bus serves Free Home Elementary School.

