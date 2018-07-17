CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. – Deputies discovered a woman and an infant dead inside a home after a family member contacted them.

On Tuesday, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2900 block of Cedar Mill Crossing at the request of a family member due to lack of contact with 31-year-old Holly Whitley.

Deputies found Whitley and an infant inside the home deceased. A 2-year-old girl was also found inside the home unharmed and in stable condition.

Officials do not know the relation of the children to Whitley.

At this time, officials said no foul play is suspected.

