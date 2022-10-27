Crews called to massive house fire in Cherokee County

x
Five people were able to make it out safely. A cat, however, remains unaccounted for.
CANTON, Ga. — A massive fire at a home in Cherokee County Wednesday night sent flames into the night sky. 

Cherokee County Firefighters and Canton Police Officers were called at 9:28 p.m. to a home on Glen Echo Drive in Canton to find the two-story structure with "significant fire involvement," officials said.

There were five people at home and were all able to escape. They were examined by firefighters on scene, and all denied any injuries from the incident, they said.

Two of the pets were removed safely by the occupants while they were escaping the home. A cat, however, remains unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

