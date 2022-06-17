Resident escapes massive Cherokee County fire; 2 dogs rescued

Fire crews were pulled out of the home when the floor began to give way underneath them.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — One person escaped a massive house fire in Cherokee County early Thursday morning, fire officials said. Two dogs were also rescued.

The Cherokee County Fire and Emergency services went to a home on McCurley Road just after 4:30 a.m. Photos show massive flames and smoke filling the air. Firefighters from multiple stations responded to the scene.

A resident told fire crews he escaped from the residence, but two dogs that initially came out of the house went back inside of the home.

Fire officials said crews were able to get the dogs out, and the resident was able to secure them. Crews were pulled out of the home when the floor began to give way underneath them.

They continued their fire suppression efforts outside of the residence.

"Due to the extreme heat and heavy labor, crews were placed in rehab once the fire was knocked down," fire officials said in a Facebook post. "Crews were placed back into operations and continued to search the collapsed areas into the basement living area and in the workshop side of the basement."

Multiple oxygen tanks, some of which had ruptured, were found in the debris and outside in the yard.

Fire investigators were also called to the scene to look into what started the blaze.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.