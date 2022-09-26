Firefighters extinguish blaze at Cherokee County recycling center with 6k gallons of water

Cherokee County Fire said it happened at the recycling facility off of Dixie Drive near Hwy. 92.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A large fire ripped through a recycling center in Cherokee County Monday. Firefighters used approximately 6,000 gallons of water to extinguish the blaze, the county fire department said.

With the help of four Cherokee County fire engines, one aerial truck and units from Woodstock Fire & Rescue, firefighters were able to put out the flames.

"Firefighters used approximately 6000 gallons of water to extinguish the fire and they have now cleared the scene," Cherokee County Fire said.