2 hurt in Cherokee County fire after 'explosion' from stove, resident tells authorities

It happened at a home on East Cherokee Drive near Water Tank Road.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were taken to Grady Hospital after a Sunday fire sent flames through the entire home. 

The Cherokee County Fire Department said it happened at a home on East Cherokee Drive near Water Tank Road in Canton.

Lt. Michael Sims said the residents told them that an explosion occurred while lighting their stove. 

One other person inside the home denied treatment. Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of the fire. 

