3 killed, others hurt in shooting at Cherokee County massage parlor

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County deputies are on the scene of a shooting at a massage parlor where they said three people were killed and several others were injured.

Jay Baker with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office confirmed the deaths and said others were taken to the hospital.

Deputies were called to the 6400 block of Highway 92 Tuesday to respond to the scene.

Video shared with 11Alive from a viewer shows a heavy police presence at the intersection, with law enforcement blocking lanes of traffic.

Baker said it's unclear at this time what prompted the shooting. He added that no one is in custody.

Within an hour of that shooting, Atlanta Police also responded to reports of a shooting at two Piedmont Road spas that killed four people. Police have not linked the two incidents.