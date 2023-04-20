Crews extinguish house fire in Cherokee County

It happened Wednesday night on Dials Drive.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Crews responded Wednesday night to a house fire in Cherokee County and were able to extinguish the fire before it spread from what appeared to be a deck area to the rest of the home.

Photos from the scene showed a back deck or sunroom type of space destroyed by the fire. Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services said no injuries were reported.

It happened at a home on Dials Drive in Cherokee County, which is about five miles east of I-575.

Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services wrote on Facebook:

Cherokee County Firefighters and City of Woodstock Firefighters are on scene of a residential structure fire on Dials Drive in the southeast region of unincorporated Cherokee County.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find flames and smoke coming from the residence. Crews attacked the fire and completed a search of the structure for victims.

The fire has been extinguished and no victims were found in the structure.

Firefighters remain on scene for salvage and overhaul operations. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Dials Dr. will remain closed until all fire department equipment is removed. Avoid the area if possible.