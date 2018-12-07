CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities are trying to determine what caused the death of a 33-year-old Cherokee County inmate hours after arriving at the jail.

According to the sheriff's office, Brice Turner died at Northside Cherokee Hospital Thursday.

Sgt. M. Kelley said the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center received Turner Wednesday at 11:15 p.m., after his arrest by the Woodstock Police Department.

Around 1:04 a.m., an ambulance took him to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Turner had been charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 1oz, and improper lane change. He was also facing a charge of crossing guard lines with drugs.

Sgt. Kelley said no other inmates were in his cell during his time at the jail.

His body will be taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for an autopsy and to determine the cause of death. As in any in-custody death, the GBI will be investigating the incident.

