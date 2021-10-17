Multiple teens shot during house party, deputies say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee Sheriff's authorities are investigating after two teens were shot during a large house party early Sunday morning.
It happened on Victoria Road just after 1 a.m.
According to Capt. Jay Baker with the Cherokee Sheriff's Office, deputies were in the area due to a "person shot" call. As officers arrived, they discovered a large house party that included "drag racing."
"It was a very chaotic scene," Baker said.
Authorities discovered a 14-year-old who was shot in the torso. The teen was immediately taken to Wellstone Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.
A 19-year-old showed up to Northside Cherokee with a gunshot wound to his hand and an elbow. He was treated and released.
Detectives have interviewed multiple people and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 678-493-4080.