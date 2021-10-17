Multiple teens shot during house party, deputies say

Authorities discovered a 14-year-old who was shot in the torso. The teen was immediately taken to Wellstone Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee Sheriff's authorities are investigating after two teens were shot during a large house party early Sunday morning.

It happened on Victoria Road just after 1 a.m.

According to Capt. Jay Baker with the Cherokee Sheriff's Office, deputies were in the area due to a "person shot" call. As officers arrived, they discovered a large house party that included "drag racing."

"It was a very chaotic scene," Baker said.

Authorities discovered a 14-year-old who was shot in the torso. The teen was immediately taken to Wellstone Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.

A 19-year-old showed up to Northside Cherokee with a gunshot wound to his hand and an elbow. He was treated and released.