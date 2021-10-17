14-year-old dead after being shot at a house party, deputies say

Authorities discovered a 14-year-old who was shot in the torso. The teen was immediately taken to Wellstone Kennestone Hospital where he later died.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee Sheriff's authorities are investigating after two teens were shot during a large house party early Sunday morning.

It happened on Victoria Road just after 1 a.m.

According to Capt. Jay Baker with the Cherokee Sheriff's Office, deputies were in the area due to a "person shot" call. As officers arrived, they discovered a large house party that included "drag racing."

"It was a very chaotic scene," Baker said.

Authorities discovered a 14-year-old who was shot in the torso. The teen was immediately taken to Wellstone Kennestone Hospital where he later died.

Resident Kaden Evans who lives just a few houses down from where it happened told 11 Alive he heard several rounds of gunshots and then saw people everywhere.

“People were losing their car keys trying to run to get to their cars. People were running through the woods, houses, our back yard," explained Evans.

A 19-year-old showed up to Northside Cherokee with a gunshot wound to his hand and an elbow. He was treated and released.

Investigators believe that prior to the shooting in Cherokee County, there was an altercation that occurred at the West 22 Apartments at 3615 Cherokee St. NW in Kennesaw.

Part of that altercation was captured on video. Investigators also believe that the people in the video ended up at the party in Cherokee County and that the shooting was related to that fight.