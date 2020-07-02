CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A school bus carrying 32 students was involved in an accident in Cherokee County this morning, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

It happened on Bells Ferry Road at Old Bascomb Road at around 8 a.m., officials said.

A school spokesperson said a car hit a bus on its way to Etowah High School.

There were 15 students that complained of pain after the accident, and four were transported from the scene at the request of their parents, the sheriff's office said.

The school said there were "no serious injuries reported."

A replacement bus was sent to the scene to transport the students to school.

One other vehicle was involved. The driver of that car was taken to that hospital.

