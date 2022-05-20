Cherokee County high school teacher arrested for sexual assault

The English teacher was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A high school teacher at River Ridge High School has been arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.

Nicholas Morrow has been charged with sexual assault by a teacher after a joint investigation with the Cherokee County School District Police Department and the Holly Springs Police Department into the allegations.

Morrow worked as an English teacher at the high school since 2020.

In a letter to families, school officials said Morrow was removed by the district from his teaching responsibilities as soon as the allegations were reported.

He resigned from CCSD, effective immediately, prior to his arrest.