DOT to begin demolition on Cheshire Bridge this week

A new bridge is estimated to be installed sometime in 2022

ATLANTA — It's a common sight on the way to work for Kevin Farmer - a fence and barricades block the Peachtree Creek Bridge on Cheshire Bridge Road, just yards away from Atlanta Water Gardens.

Demolition is set to start this week on the bridge, three months after a fire destroyed it in August. Flames shot through the air after the fire hit a gas line.

Atlanta fire officials said there was a homeless encampment under the bridge, however the cause of the fire remains undetermined.

Since the fire, officials have detoured traffic, which has impacted people living in the area and the businesses that serve them.

"Over the past three months, we've lost between 25 to 30 percent of our business," Farmer said. "Some customers will come in and they're okay with it. Then there are some people who come in and you can see they're visibly upset because of the route or the time they’re using to come around to something that could be one thoroughfare to come through.”

The City of Atlanta DOT said crews have relocated power, water, gas, cable and phone lines from the bridge and surrounding area.

Farmer said repairs are taking longer than he would like.

"We've been waiting for something to happen and it hasn't happened," Farmer said. "Then they said it was going to take that long, a year or year-and-a-half, and there has not been any concrete answer as far as a date."

Sandra Estes, who lives near the bridge construction, said the repair work has not impacted her much and has relieved traffic congestion in the area.

"I just go different ways," Estes said. "It has not really affected me at all. I think they're doing a great job and they're doing it as fast as they can."

In a statement, ATLDOT Commissioner Josh Rowan said:

“We are grateful for the patience and continued support of the local community in the face of the tremendous inconvenience caused by the Cheshire Bridge closure. Issues encountered during the utility relocation process have delayed the start of demolition, but work should progress well from this point. We are currently preparing a bid package for design and construction and expect to have a contractor on board soon after demolition is completed. We remain committed to getting the bridge demolished and replaced as safely and quickly as possible.”

Not everyone is as patient as Estes. Local businesses are especially hurting, hampered by detoured customers. With an estimate to have a new bridge installed by 2022, Farmer hopes to have business back flowing again soon.