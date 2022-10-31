x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

It's finally open | Cheshire Bridge Road reopens in Atlanta after fire damaged bridge

A fire damaged the bridge over Peachtree Creek in August of 2021.

More Videos

ATLANTA — Drivers and businesses are relieved after a months-long construction project had a busy Atlanta road shut down. 

Part of Cheshire Bridge Road reopened Monday at noon with one northbound and one southbound lane, along with a pedestrian walkway.

The road had been closed as they had to reconstruct the bridge over Peachtree Creek after a fire damaged it in August of 2021. 

It cost the city $7 million and business owners struggled to make ends meet with the construction impacting the lack of traffic. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out