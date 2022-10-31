It's finally open | Cheshire Bridge Road reopens in Atlanta after fire damaged bridge

A fire damaged the bridge over Peachtree Creek in August of 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Drivers and businesses are relieved after a months-long construction project had a busy Atlanta road shut down.

Part of Cheshire Bridge Road reopened Monday at noon with one northbound and one southbound lane, along with a pedestrian walkway.

The road had been closed as they had to reconstruct the bridge over Peachtree Creek after a fire damaged it in August of 2021.