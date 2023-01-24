Car crashes into Decatur convenience store, then drives off

DECATUR, Ga. — A car crashed into a Decatur convenience store leaving behind extensive damage to the building early Tuesday morning.
An employee at the Neighbors Market Chevron off Flat Shoals Road said a man driving a gold Toyota smashed into the store, backed up and drove away.
The store is closed for business and police are investigating.
11Alive has reached out to police to learn more about the incident and to see if they have any suspects.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.