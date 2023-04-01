Chick-fil-A customers report fraudulent activity on app, company is investigating

One customer said transferred money from her card that was linked to the app.

ATLANTA — Several Chick-fil-A customers are saying hackers got ahold of their app and are swiping money from their linked bank accounts. The fast food company said they are aware of suspicious activity and are looking into claims as they come.

Kimberly Weot is a devoted customer and said on Wednesday someone went into her Chick-fil-A One account, changed the account email and transferred money from her card. She reached out to the chicken chain for help and didn't hear back - so she turned to 11Alive.

"I would just like to make them aware of the situation," Weot said.

Weot's story helped tip off the Atlanta-based company that there is an issue. In a statement, a spokesperson with Chick-fil-A said they are working to learn how some customers have become a victim of this scam.

“Chick-fil-A is aware of suspicious activity on some of our customers’ Chick-fil-A One accounts. While we are still investigating what happened and how certain customers became subject to this fraudulent activity, this is not due to a compromise of Chick-fil-A Inc.’s internal systems," the statement read in part.

Weot wants her story to be a warning to those who may not use the app often but have their bank accounts linked. She suggested people check to see if there's been any activity.

"I know a lot of people are really into hacking," she said, adding she hopes people - and the company - take more measures to prevent this from happening to others.

Chick-fil-A reiterated that it doesn't appear there's been a data breach but they're still looking into the claims.

"Chick-fil-A is committed to protecting our customers’ data and we are working quickly to resolve the issue," a spokesperson said.