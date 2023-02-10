All-clear given at Colony Square after threatening calls to Chick-fil-A

Atlanta Police confirmed to 11Alive that units were investigating suspicious and threatening calls made to the restaurant at 1175 W. Peachtree St. NW.

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Police report the all-clear has been given in the area.

Original story below

Several evacuations around Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta were initiated on Friday after threatening calls were made to the Chick-fil-A in the area.

Atlanta Police confirmed to 11Alive that units were investigating suspicious and threatening calls made to the restaurant at 1175 W. Peachtree St. NW.

"Information is still being gathered at this time as the investigation continues," a police statement said.

11Alive obtained an email notification to residents of at least one condo building in the area asking residents to evacuate due to a bomb threat. A viewer also sent in a photo of people outside on the sidewalks after evaucations.

