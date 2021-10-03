Chicken Sandwich Wars! Zaxbys and KFC have new sandwiches, but can it stand against the competition?

QSR Magazine, which stands for quick service restaurant, says the demand for the coveted crispy sandwiches are at high demand.

ATLANTA — KFC has entered the ongoing sandwich wars! The popular fried chicken chain joins Zaxby’s as one of the latest restaurants to unveil sandwiches following the demand of Popeye and Chick-fil-A’s epic chicken sandwich saga.

QSR Magazine, which stands for quick-service restaurant, says the demand for the coveted crispy sandwiches are at high demand.

KFC describes its new sandwich as “a quarter-pound, all-white meat, double breaded chicken breast filet on a freshly-toasted buttery brioche bun, crispier, thicker pickles, and the perfect amount of the Colonel’s real mayo or spicy sauce."

Earlier this month, Zaxbys announced its stake the competition announcing “the sandwich wars ain’t over.” The chain rolled out the 909 locations across the brand’s 17-state locations.

A month before, McDonald’s revealed its latest cluck on the bun with ingredient on a “toasted, buttered potato roll, crinkle cut pickles and its Spicy Pepper Sauce”.

Back in the summer of 2019, the sandwich wars went to new heights after thousands of customers waited in line for Popeye’s Chicken sandwich. The chain announced the sandwiches were sold out nationwide.