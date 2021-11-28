Child dies after arriving to Douglasville gas station with gunshot wound

Deputies said the child was shot before arriving at the gas station.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A child with a gunshot wound died Saturday evening and police are working to untangle what happened before she arrived at a gas station already wounded.

The scene unfolded at the Marathon gas station on Steward Mill Road in Douglasville.

The Douglas County Sherriff’s Office said when the girl arrived at the gas station, deputies and EMS performed CPR. However, she did not survive her injuries.