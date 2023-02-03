Child pinned between elevator and shaft after falling 2 stories: Atlanta Fire Rescue

Miraculously, the child only had minor injuries, firefighters said.

ATLANTA — A trapped 2-year-old was rescued after he fell two stories down an elevator shaft, according to a news release from the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.

Firefighters were called to a home off Kenry Court Thursday evening before 6 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the child upside down inside the shaft, “pinned between the wall and elevator car.”

Firefighters believe the child got stuck after falling about two stories down the shaft.