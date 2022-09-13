Child hit by officer in marked patrol car, APD says

The child was in the street at the time of the incident, APD said.

ATLANTA — A child was hit by an Atlanta Police officer in a marked patrol car Tuesday afternoon, according to the police department.

APD said it happened at the intersection of Lanier St. NW and Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW, not far from Deja Vu Sports Bar & Lounge near Atlanta's West Lake neighborhood.

The child was in the street at the time of the incident, APD said.

According to APD, the child was taken to get medical treatment and was alert, conscious and breathing with non-life-threatening injuries.

APD said its investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.