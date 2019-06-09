ATLANTA — Authorities are trying to determine how a 14-year-old was struck by a car Friday morning in northwest Atlanta.

At 8:14 a.m., Atlanta police officers responded to the incident at 2495 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, NW.

Officers located the child with serious injuries from the result of the accident.

Police say the vehicle that struck the child remained on scene. They said one of the passengers in the vehicle, an 11-year-old, had a minor laceration to his finger from the result of the accident.

The child struck by the vehicle was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for further medical treatment and "appeared to be in serious condition," police said.

The circumstances leading to the incident is under investigation.

