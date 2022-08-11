Child struck by train near Melvin Drive Park in southwest Atlanta, police say

APD said the child's injuries are non-life-threatening.

ATLANTA — A child has been hit by a train near Melvin Drive Park Thursday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Authorities said it happened along Melvin Drive SW, just east of Kimberly Road, in southwest Atlanta around 9 p.m.

APD said the child is alert, conscious and breathing, and has been taken to a local hospital for treatment. APD added the child's injuries are non-life-threatening. However, the child has cuts to the arm and the back of the head, APD said.

A spokesperson for CSX Transportation said in part, "CSX appreciates the swift response of the Atlanta police and are cooperating with them as they investigate an incident."

