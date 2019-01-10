UNION CITY, Ga. — Police have identified the suspect accused of stealing a car with a 1-year-old child inside.

According to Union City Police, 22-year-old Hasheim Edison is wanted for kidnapping and theft by taking.

Police said Edison stole the car from the Shell gas station on Roosevelt Highway around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Surveillance video shows the owner of the car run out of the store just as the suspect drives off. When store manager Prem Kunwar learned that there was a 1-year-old boy in the car, he jumped into his own car to chase him down.

"I still went out there to follow him but I couldn’t catch him," Kinwar said.

Atlanta Police officers later found the car parked at the Atlanta airport with the child inside.

Video shows the moments after police found the child:

The child was checked out by Grady EMS on the scene and was turned over to family, police said.

The child's father, 22-year-old Larry James, was charged with second-degree cruelty to children because, according to police, he walked into the store and left the baby in the car for nearly five minutes with the doors unlocked and engine running for an "extended time".

Police are continuing to search for Edison. Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 770-515-7835 or their local law enforcement agency.

Hasheim Edison

Union City Police

