It happened late Wednesday night.

ATLANTA — A 9-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday night at an apartment in southeast Atlanta.

Police officers arrived to the 1700 block of Richmond Circle around 10 p.m. and found the boy shot. He died on the scene.

Homicide Commander Ralph Woolfolk said there were several adults inside the apartment when the shooting happened and that they are interviewing them. No one has been charged yet.