7-year-old girl killed in Clayton County hit-and-run, police say

Sunday morning off Tara Boulevard.

JONESBORO, Ga. — A 7-year-old girl was killed early Sunday morning in what police say was a hit-and-run.

Clayton County Police say the child was hit between 2:15 and 2:30 a.m. off Tara Boulevard at Southside Commercial Parkway in Jonesboro.

The girl was deceased at the scene.

Police say they have no leads and are "desperately asking for the public's assistance."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 770-473-3983.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.