Child dies after being hit by car turning into parking space, police say

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A child was killed Thursday morning by a driver turning into a parking spot at an apartment complex, a Snellville Police spokesman said.

It happened along the 2100 block of Kings Gate Circle at the Park West Apartments off Lenora Church Road around 6:15 a.m. The child died on the scene.

The identity or age of the child has not been released. The Snellville Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit is continuing its investigation into the accident.