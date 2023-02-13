Mother facing murder charge in 4-year-old's death; man also wanted, DeKalb police say

Javonte Harris is wanted for cruelty to children and felony murder. Police believe Harris and the child’s mother were involved in the child's death.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is facing murder charges in the death of her 4-year-old child. Another man is on the run -- also wanted for the boy's death, police in DeKalb County said.

Authorities need help finding Javonte Harris, who is wanted for cruelty to children and felony murder. Harris and the child’s 25-year-old mother, identified as Malisha Sasfras, are believed to have been involved in her death.

Police were called to the scene Saturday, Feb. 11, where they found the child in critical condition. The boy was rushed to a hospital, but later died, according to a Facebook post from the department. They did not say who called 911.

Investigators did not say how the child died, but believed it was the result of cruelty to children “based on physical evidence” found at the scene.

Police said the two are in a relationship but said they are not married.

If you have any information about Harris’ whereabouts, call 911 or the DeKalb County Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

