ATLANTA — Police say a child who they initially believed got hurt after being caught in crossfire may have actually shot himself.

Police confirmed to 11Alive earlier in the evening that officers were canvassing the area around the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after getting reports of a shooting.

According to police, there had been reports of gunfire right before the child was shot in the foot. Police said the child - around 13 or 14 years old - was alert and breathing and had been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police were still on scene talking to witnesses and canvassing the area for possible suspects, but later said it appeared that the gunshot wound may have actually been self-inflicted. However, the circumstances of how the child may have gotten the gun, and whether the shooting was accidental, were unclear.

No other information was available.

11Alive will continue to update this story with information from police as details are released.

